Virgo: You may feel uneasy about socialising today, but boosting your self-confidence will help you overcome it. Financial gains are likely through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Try to resolve personal issues by seeing things from each other’s perspective—avoid discussing them publicly, as it could damage your reputation. Your smile can work wonders in lifting your partner’s mood. At work, your efforts might earn you appreciation from your boss. While your family may come to you with several concerns, you’ll likely stay absorbed in your own thoughts and find time to do something you enjoy. Though you often come across jokes about married life on social media, today you'll feel genuinely touched by the beautiful truths of your own relationship. Remedy: To bring happiness into your family, place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.