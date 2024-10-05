Virgo: Domestic concerns may leave you feeling anxious today. Financially, it’s a mixed day—you can earn some profits if you work hard. Exciting news about the possible arrival of a new family member could lift your spirits, and you might want to celebrate in advance. A sudden romantic attraction may also surprise you. For students, love may dominate your thoughts, leading to distractions and a loss of focus. While men and women may come from different worlds, today those differences may harmonize beautifully. However, the day could start with unpleasant news, so it's important to stay calm and manage your emotions. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava to maintain excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 12.15 pm to 1.30 pm.