Virgo: Some family members may irritate you with their envy, but avoid losing your temper, or the situation could escalate. Remember, what cannot be cured must be endured. You may not always value money, but today its importance will become clear, as you could face a financial need without sufficient resources. Friends and relatives may demand your attention, yet this is the right time to take a step back and treat yourself well. Personal desires or fantasies could surprisingly come true today. Your business acumen and negotiation skills are likely to bring profits. Outstation travel may be uncomfortable but will help you establish valuable contacts. Minor quarrels with your spouse could arise and, if unchecked, may affect your relationship long-term. Be cautious about trusting the advice or suggestions of others. Remedy: Offer Prasad in the form of jaggery and gram (chana) to improve health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.