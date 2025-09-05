Virgo: Avoid misusing personal relationships to meet your expectations, as it may upset your spouse. You may feel like traveling and spending money, but doing so could lead to regret later. Remember, someone around you looks up to you as a role model—let your actions be inspiring and praiseworthy, as this will enhance your reputation. You will experience the essence of pure love today. Keep in mind that God helps those who help themselves. Your bond with your spouse will deepen, making you fall in love with them all over again. True happiness lies within—you just need to recognize it. Remedy: Eat your meals while facing East to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.