Virgo: Taking part in sports or outdoor activities will help you regain your lost energy. You might spend quite a bit on a party with friends today, but your finances will still remain stable. Joining group activities could help you make new friends. Everything around you will feel brighter and more beautiful — that's the magic of being in love! Focus your energy in the right direction, and you’ll see great rewards. However, be prepared to handle several matters that need urgent attention today. On the bright side, your married life may take a positive turn with unexpected joy and harmony. Remedy: Offer Sindoor ka Chola (vermilion robe) to the idol of Lord Hanuman for blessings.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am.