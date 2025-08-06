Virgo: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. If you're married, you may find yourself spending a significant amount on your children's education. This is also a good time to involve your parents in your new ideas or plans—they're likely to be supportive. Even if there are some disagreements, your love life will remain strong, and you'll manage to keep your partner happy. You’ll have both the energy and knowledge to boost your income today. However, due to the Moon’s position, you may end up with a lot of free time that doesn’t get used the way you’d hoped. On the bright side, your spouse will be very understanding and give you the space to express your feelings openly. Remedy: Donate bronze to enhance Mercury’s positive influence and support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.