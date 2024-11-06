Virgo: Your playful, childlike side will come through today, putting you in a lighthearted mood. Financial gains are likely with the support of your siblings, so don't hesitate to seek their advice. Unexpected good news in the evening will bring joy to the whole family. However, your plans may face some disruption due to involvement from your spouse's family. Spend time around experienced individuals and learn from their insights today. It’s a good day to reflect on your own strengths and areas for growth, which can bring positive changes to your personality. However, your spouse might seem a bit self-focused today. Remedy: Adding jaggery and lentils to your diet can help enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm.