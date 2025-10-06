Virgo: Avoid any kind of conflict today, as it could aggravate your health issues. Financial gains are likely through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Guests may visit in the evening, keeping you pleasantly occupied. A short pleasure trip could help rejuvenate your energy and enthusiasm. Things will work in your favour at the workplace, but you might end up spending much of your time on activities that aren’t particularly useful or important. Your partner may do something unexpectedly wonderful today, creating a moment you’ll cherish for a long time. Remedy: Prioritize the use of raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to boost your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.