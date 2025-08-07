Virgo: Today, your health should take priority over social commitments. You'll realise the value of saving money, as avoiding unnecessary expenses will help your finances stay on track. It’s a great day to reconnect with people you haven’t spoken to in a while. When you’re with the one you truly love, nothing else seems to matter—and today, you’ll feel that deeply. Your efforts at work will earn appreciation. In the middle of life’s fast pace, you’ll finally get some time just for yourself—make the most of it. No matter what chaos the world brings today, the warmth of your partner’s embrace will keep you grounded and happy. Remedy: Seek blessings from your mother, grandmother, or any elder woman in your life to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.