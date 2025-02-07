Virgo: Your playful and childlike nature will shine through today, keeping you in a cheerful mood. Some unemployed individuals of this zodiac sign may secure a job, bringing financial stability. Shopping for essential kitchen items will keep you occupied in the evening. Your dull mood may cause worry for your spouse, so try to stay positive. You will utilize your free time to complete pending tasks from the past. However, marital relationships may face some challenges today. On a brighter note, you will appreciate the joy of delicious homemade food as special dishes might be prepared at home. Remedy: To bring happiness and harmony to your family, apply saffron on a Peepal tree and loosely tie a yellow thread around it.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1:15 pm and 2:00 pm.