Virgo: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confident outlook can open doors to the fulfillment of your hopes and dreams. Traders and businesspersons dealing with foreign partners should tread carefully today, as financial losses are possible—exercise caution before making decisions.

Neglect from your life partner may create strain in your relationship, so pay attention to their emotional needs. Take some time to revisit cherished memories and reconnect with the joy of earlier days. A new romance may blossom for some, bringing a refreshing spark to life. Remember, to truly enjoy life, it's important to make time for your friends. Isolation can lead to loneliness—stay connected with the people around you. Your parents may gift something special to your spouse today, adding warmth and harmony to your married life. An unexpected guest may visit, and their presence and conversation will likely bring a pleasant surprise. Remedy: To maintain peace and harmony at home, place flowers, a money plant, or an aquarium in the North or Northwest direction.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.