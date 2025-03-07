Virgo: Maintain a healthy lifestyle by avoiding overeating and making regular visits to a health club. While new contracts may seem promising, they might not yield the expected gains—avoid making hasty investment decisions. Your family will hold a special place in your heart today. Any past complaints or misunderstandings in your relationship will fade away, making way for a beautiful day. Though you may plan some "me time," unexpected work commitments could disrupt your schedule. Love and good food are the essence of a happy married life, and today, you’ll get to enjoy both. Playing a musical instrument can uplift your mood and make your day even better. Remedy: Show respect and honour to your wife to strengthen your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: 10.30 am to 12 pm.

Auspicious Time: Red.