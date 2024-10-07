Virgo: Pressure at work and home may make you more irritable today. Those involved in tax evasion could face serious trouble, so it's best to avoid any such actions. On the positive side, you will be able to settle all outstanding family debts. In matters of love, avoid being too pushy. Success and recognition will come if you stay focused on your work. You may feel lazy and unwilling to get out of bed today, but later you’ll realize the value of time and regret wasting it. In your married life, things might feel a bit out of control today. Remedy: Avoid consuming non-vegetarian food to see significant improvements in your health.

Lucky Colour: Pastel.

Auspicious Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.