Virgo: You may find relief from a prolonged illness today. An unexpected guest might visit your home, but their presence could bring you financial luck. It's an auspicious time for considering a matrimonial alliance. Love may transport you to a new world, even while you're standing still. Today is perfect for a romantic getaway. Avoid associating with people who could harm your reputation. Even if the world feels chaotic, you'll find comfort in the embrace of your life partner. Your calm demeanor will help you create a positive atmosphere at home. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm.