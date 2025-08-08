Virgo: Today, you’ll get a chance to enjoy some much-needed leisure time. However, keep your expenses in check—spend only on what’s necessary. Your spouse may motivate you to quit smoking, making this the perfect time to let go of other bad habits as well. As the saying goes, strike while the iron is hot. Your love life will feel positive and full of hope. You might be tempted to spend your free time scrolling on your phone or watching TV, but this could annoy your spouse if you seem disinterested in conversation. A surprise visit or message from an old friend could bring back beautiful memories, especially those related to your life partner. You’re likely to have a warm and friendly conversation with your father today, which will make him feel happy and valued. Remedy: Serve physically challenged individuals and offer them sesame-based sweets or snacks—it can bring harmony and happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.