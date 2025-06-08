Virgo: Pay close attention to your health today, as it needs extra care. You may receive money from an unexpected source, which could help ease many of your financial worries. It’s a good day to focus on home-related tasks and complete any pending household work. As evening approaches, you might find yourself unexpectedly drawn toward romantic feelings. At work, your efforts may be recognised and appreciated by your boss. Later in the day, you might feel the urge to step out for a peaceful walk—either on the terrace or in a nearby park. By the end of the day, you are likely to enjoy a memorable and beautiful evening with your spouse. Remedy: Support and assist people with physical disabilities to maintain good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.