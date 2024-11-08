Virgo: Today brings positive energy, and you may experience relief from a longstanding illness. Consider placing any extra money in a secure investment for future returns. Friends will be supportive if you need assistance, but be cautious, as someone may attempt to harm your reputation. In your free time, you’ll be inspired to start something new, though it may consume your attention entirely. Your spouse might express frustration over a less-than-fulfilling married life. Additionally, talking too much today could lead to a headache, so try to keep conversations brief. Remedy: For greater peace and joy in your relationship, consider gifting your partner a silver ring.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 p.m and 7:00 p.m.