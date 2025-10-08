Virgo: Work pressure and minor disagreements at home may cause some stress today. Businesspersons dealing with foreign clients should be cautious, as financial losses are possible—think carefully before making any decision. Children will help you with household tasks, and you should encourage them to take part in such activities more often. A cheerful message will fill your day with happiness. Those in creative professions may finally receive the fame and recognition they have been waiting for. Business trips taken today will bring long-term benefits. Your spouse may bring back fun memories from your teenage days, adding a playful touch to the evening. Remedy: Keep a small bundle of black and white sesame seeds wrapped in a multi-colored cloth with you for good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.