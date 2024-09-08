Virgo: Your health will thrive as you enjoy happy moments with others, but don’t ignore it, or it may cause issues later. Financial problems will ease with support from your parents. If you plan to make any changes at home, consult your elders first to avoid upsetting them. A sudden romantic encounter is likely today. Businesspeople might have to take an unexpected work trip, which could cause some mental stress. If you're working, steer clear of office gossip. It’s a joyful day filled with laughter, and most things will go as planned. The day will be truly romantic, with good food, delightful fragrances, and quality time spent with your partner. Remedy: Donate iron vessels to the poor and needy to enjoy joyful family moments.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.