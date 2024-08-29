Vishwakarma Puja is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman who is believed to have designed and built the universe. This festival is particularly significant for those involved in engineering, architecture, construction, and crafts, as they revere Vishwakarma as their patron deity.

When is Vishwakarma Puja Celebrated?

Vishwakarma Puja falls on the day of Kanya Sankranti, which comes on the 16th or 17th of September.

Vishwakarma Puja 2024 Date

In 2024, Vishwakarma Puja falls on September 16, Monday as Kanya Sankranti is on the same day.

How is Vishwakarma Puja Observed?

On Vishwakarma Puja, workplaces, factories, and workshops are cleaned and decorated. Tools, machinery, and vehicles are also worshipped as a gesture of respect for the skills and labour that go into creating and maintaining them. Special altars are set up with an idol or image of Lord Vishwakarma, and workers perform rituals and offer prayers for the well-being and success of their professions.

The rituals often include the chanting of hymns, offering of flowers, sweets, and other items as prasad, and the breaking of coconuts as a sign of auspiciousness. Some also observe a day-long fast, ending it with a communal feast.

Cultural Significance

Vishwakarma Puja holds great cultural significance, particularly in states like Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. For artisans, mechanics, and craftsmen, this day is an opportunity to seek blessings for better productivity and safety at work.

Modern Relevance

In the modern context, Vishwakarma Puja has transcended its traditional roots and is celebrated in various industrial sectors. It’s a day when workers take a break to honour the tools of their trade, reflecting on the importance of their work and the divine inspiration behind it.

Overall, Vishwakarma Puja is a day of reverence, celebration, and renewal of the bond between the worker and their craft, symbolizing the deep connection between spirituality and craftsmanship in Indian culture.