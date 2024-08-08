Bhubaneswar: Amid diminishing green spaces, increasing temperature, and rising pollution in Odisha capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has opted to implement projects aimed at creating urban afforestation using Japan's Miyawaki method of plantation.

Developed by Japanese ecologist Akira Miyawaki in the early 1970s, the Miyawaki method is an afforestation technique that cultivates fast-growing groves of native plants. This dense, mixed planting approach aims to replicate the layered structure of a natural forest.

The method was implemented at Patrapada area in Bhubaneswar on August 7. Inaugurating the Miyawaki plantation programme, Odisha Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said, "The BMC and City Forest Division has taken up the initiative to transform Bhubaneswar into a clean and green city. Miyawaki technique will be used to create urban afforestation at 13 places under BMC jurisdiction in upcoming days."

"Now, the urban afforestation will be created by using this Japanese method. Before constructing a house, a space should be kept vacant for planting a tree on the premises," he said adding that a new policy will come up soon in this regard.

Speaking at the programme, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das said that the temperature of Bhubaneswar is on rise along with the global temperature. Therefore, plantation is the need of the hour to address the crisis as well as to create a green and clean city.

"The BMC in collaboration with Bhubaneswar City Forest Division has planned to create urban afforestation by planting 1 lakh trees at 13 places in the city using the Miyawaki technique," she said seeking support of citizens for the success of the project.