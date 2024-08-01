Bhubaneswar: The Southwest Monsoon has been active over Odisha, causing heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that many districts of the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall today and tomorrow.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Deogarh, and Sundargarh today, the IMD predicted and issued Orange Warning for these districts.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, and Bolangir today, the agency forecasted and issued Yellow Warning for these districts.

On the other hand, heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Bargarh tomorrow, the IMD added.