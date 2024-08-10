New Delhi: Taking note of several instances of corporal punishments in schools, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has shot off a letter to the States and Union Territories reiterating immediate stoppage of such harassment against children at the educational institutions.

The NCPCR, a statutory body, has asked the Principal Secretaries of School Education Department of States and UTs to ensure that schools do not observe any practice that will lead to corporal punishment or discrimination against children. The NCPCR constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, has been protecting the rights of children and addressing related matters.

The letter highlighted that the commission has noticed that school children were subject to harassment and discrimination by school teachers and staff for celebrating festivals. It has further stated some schools have not been allowing students to wear rakhi or tilak or mehendi in the educational institutions during Raksha Bandhan festival and subject them to harassment.

Mentioning that corporal punishment has been prohibited in schools under Section 7 of the RTE Act, 2009, the NCPCR, in the letter, has asked the States and UTs to send a compliance report to the Commission as well.