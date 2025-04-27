Bhopal: In a tragic incident, ten people lost their lives after a van carrying 13 occupants plunged into a well in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district this afternoon.

Per reports, rescue operations are currently underway at the accident site near Kachariya village, being carried out by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other local units.

“There were 13 passengers inside the vehicle. Per information, nine people from the van have died. Additionally, a brave villager who participated in the rescue efforts also lost his life. In total, 10 people have died, while four have been rescued alive,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, DIG, Mandsaur, while speaking to ANI.

Reports suggested the van was on its way from Unhel in Ujjain district, careened into the well around 12:30-1:00 pm while en route to the Antri Mata Temple in Neemuch district.

There was the presence of hazardous gases within the well which created significant obstacles in rescue operations.