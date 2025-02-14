Quetta: At least 11 labourers were killed and seven others critically injured when a bomb, planted on a road in the Shahrag area of Harnai in Pakistan's Balochistan province, exploded on Friday.

As per details, the bomb exploded when a vehicle carrying coal miners was passing nearby.

"The explosives are suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED), which was planted on the road," said Hazrat Wali Kakar, Deputy Commissioner of Harnai.

The security forces cordoned off the area as the bodies of the killed and the injured were shifted to the hospital.

Hospital authorities confirmed the number of fatalities, out of which, at least nine were brought to the hospital dead, while two succumbed to their injuries.

The hospital authorities also confirmed that the condition of the injured was critical.

The Shahrag area of Harnai, Balochistan has witnessed multiple incidents of bomb blasts in the past. It is believed that the bomb blasts were targeted at disrupting the mining work going on in the area as the majority of deceased in the blasts were coal miners.

The other suspected reason for targeting coal miners is that the workers were not Balochistan natives.

As per the Mines Department, the majority of the killed coal miners belong to Swat and Shangla of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the separatist group from Balochistan, BLA (Baloch Liberation Army) has been active in carrying out similar attacks in the past.

The Balochistan provincial government condemned the attack and announced that an immediate investigation had been launched.

"Terrorists who target innocent citizens do not deserve any forgiveness. Strict action will continue against the elements damaging the peace of Balochistan," said Chief Minister Balochistan, Sarfaraz Bugti.

"The intentions of the enemies of peace will not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances. Balochistan government is taking all possible steps to protest the lives and property of the people," he added.

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the attack and vowed to bring the culprits to justice and be held accountable for their misdeeds.

"The beasts who target innocent civilians should not be shown any mercy," he said.

In the past, it has been seen that labourers and workers from Punjab province, working in different parts of Balochistan, have been killed after identification of their origin by militants.

Balochistan province has been a witness to many targeted attacks by militant groups, keeping the government, law enforcement agencies and the security forces on their heels.

Pakistan has maintained that the groups operating in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are getting their support and facilitation from the Afghan Taliban in Afghanistan, who Islamabad insists, is providing support to anti-Pakistan groups and their activities in Pakistan. (IANS)