Washington: Nineteen US Lawmakers on Wednesday wrote a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to “reset and repair” India-US “critical partnership.” The letter was co-signed by several prominent Democratic leaders, including Deborah Ross, Ro Khanna, Brad Sherman, Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Pramila Jayapal. Notably, no Republican lawmakers signed it.

The Congress members warned that the US President’s recent tariff hikes, which raised duties on Indian goods to as high as 50 per cent, have undermined relations with India and hurt both American consumers and manufacturers.

“We write as Members of Congress representing districts with large, vibrant Indian-American communities that maintain strong familial, cultural, and economic ties to India. Recent actions by your administration have strained relations with the world’s largest democracy, creating negative consequences for both countries. We urge you to take immediate steps to reset and repair this critical partnership,” they noted.

The lawmakers called on Trump to “review” his tariff policy and continue “dialogue with the Indian leadership,” stressing that the path forward “demands recalibration, not confrontation.”

It further added that the 50 per cent tariffs have raised “prices for American consumers" and damaged "the intricate supply chains that American companies depend on to bring products to market.”

They termed the India-US trading partnership as “exceptionally important” that supports “hundreds of thousands of jobs in both countries.”

“American manufacturers depend on India for key inputs in sectors from semiconductors to heath care, energy and more. American firms investing in India also gain access to one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world, while Indian companies have invested billions of dollars here in America, helping to create new jobs and opportunities in the communities we represent.

"This indiscriminate tariff escalation jeopardizes these ties, raising costs for American families, undermining the ability of American companies to compete globally, and undercutting ground-breaking innovation and cooperation,” the letter added.

The House members also warned that the Trump administration’s hostile actions have “pushed the Indian government to increase its diplomatic and economic engagement” with Russia and China and highlighted New Delhi’s “indispensable role as a counterweight to China’s growing assertiveness.”

“This development is particularly concerning in light of India’s growing importance as a stabilising force in the Indo-Pacific through its participation in The Quad (in conjunction with the US, Australia, and Japan). India has become a vital partner in defense cooperation, conducting joint military exercises with U.S. forces and working constructively with America and our allies to secure vital maritime routes,” it emphasised.

They noted that India and the US “share democratic traditions that set us apart from our authoritarian competitors” and called on the President to reaffirm US “commitment to India.”

“Our partnership demonstrates to the world that free and open societies can prosper through cooperation and mutual respect. Given the depth and breadth of U.S.–India cooperation – spanning defense, regional security, energy markets, innovation, and supply chain resilience – it is critical that our nation reaffirm its commitment to India,” they wrote.

(IANS)