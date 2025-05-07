New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a clarification regarding a fake notice circulating on social media that falsely claims all exams have been cancelled and advises students to return home.

In a statement posted on ‘X’, the UGC said, “A fabricated public notice is being circulated under the name of UGC, claiming that all exams are cancelled due to a war situation and advising students to return home.”

The statutory body under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, confirmed the notice is entirely fake and no such directive has been issued.

The UGC urged students and institutions to rely only on its official website and verified social media handles for authentic updates and announcements.

UGC also cautioned students, faculty members, and other stakeholders to remain vigilant against fake information and advised them to rely solely on official UGC sources for accurate updates.

The fake notice, currently circulating on social media, was falsely presented on UGC letterhead. It falsely claimed all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate examinations had been cancelled with immediate effect, advising students to return home at the earliest in the interest of safety and security.

The fabricated notice further alleged the decision was made to safeguard public safety and minimise risk amid an ongoing conflict.