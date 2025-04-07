Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has extended the interim bail of Asaram until July 1, while maintaining the conditions set by the Supreme Court. The hearing, which took place on Monday, was conducted by the division bench of Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Vineet Kumar.

Asaram, who is currently serving a life sentence for the rape of a minor at his ashram in Jodhpur, was granted relief after his case was reviewed by the Gujarat High Court.

Asaram had been on interim bail from January 14 to March 31. After the bail period ended, he surrendered on April 1. He was then admitted to a private hospital the same night, where he remains hospitalised.

Asaram's lawyer, Nishant Bora, clarified that the hearing on the case took place on April 2. During this hearing, the victim's lawyer, P.C. Solanki, accused Asaram of violating the Supreme Court's condition, which prohibited him from giving sermons.

Following this accusation, the Rajasthan High Court directed Asaram to present an affidavit. Nishant Bora added that the affidavit was submitted to the court. The court inquired whether Asaram had preached during his interim bail period. An affidavit was also requested from the victim. The victim's lawyer asserted that Asaram had indeed violated the conditions of his interim bail, as outlined by the Supreme Court.

After the interim bail period concluded, Asaram surrendered at the Jodhpur Central Jail at 1.30 p.m. on April 1. After spending about 10 hours in jail, he was transferred to the Arogyam private hospital on Pali Road at 11.30 p.m. on April 1.

On April 3, Asaram went to AIIMS for a follow-up checkup and returned to Arogyam later that evening. He remains admitted at this hospital.

On March 28, the Gujarat High Court granted Asaram a three-month interim bail for the second time. Following this, when the Rajasthan High Court resumed on April 1, Asaram's lawyer, Nishant Bora, requested an urgent hearing regarding the application filed earlier.

The court heard the case on April 2, and after about half an hour of deliberation, the court decided to schedule the next hearing for April 7. (IANS)