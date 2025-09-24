New Delhi: The director of a reputed ashram in Delhi's upscale Vasant Kunj locality has been accused of sexually harassing multiple women students and is currently absconding, police said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the accused, identified as Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Partha Sarathy of the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management, is facing a police case for allegedly targeting students enrolled in post-graduate management diploma courses under the economically weaker sections (EWS) category with scholarships.

The investigators said that at least 17 out of 32 female students who recorded their statements accused Chaitanyananda of sexually harassing them.

The complaints also include allegations of abusive language, lewd text messages, and instances of forced physical contact, the police said.

The victims further alleged that women faculty members and administrative staff pressured them to comply with the demands of the accused. Several students also claimed that wardens at the ashram had introduced them to him, the police said in a statement.

Additionally, the authorities mentioned that the accused was found driving a luxury Volvo car bearing a fake United Nations number plate (39 UN 1).

Investigations revealed that the number plate had not been issued by the UN but was fabricated by Chaitanyananda himself. The car has since been seized.

"A case of sexual harassment and other relevant charges has been registered against Swami Chaitanyananda," confirmed Amit Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West District.

He added that the accused has been missing since the case was filed.

Police teams have examined CCTV footage and conducted multiple raids both at the crime location and the accused's residence. However, Chaitanyananda remains untraceable.

Investigations are underway, and further details are awaited. (IANS)