Mumbai: Attending a session titled “Culture as a Fuel to Build Brands” on the opening day of WAVES 2025, Prem Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer of Ogilvy offered deep insights into how culture can be harnessed to build brands that resonate with the Indian consumer.

Narayan underscored the pivotal role of cultural relevance in shaping brand narratives and influencing consumer behavior. He showcased how advertising in India has evolved by rooting itself in cultural traditions, and how brands that align with cultural values are more likely to earn enduring consumer loyalty.

Citing Cadbury’s advertising journey as a case in point, Narayan explained how the brand successfully embedded itself into the Indian tradition of ‘meetha’ (sweets) by positioning chocolate as a modern expression of this deeply ingrained ritual. This cultural alignment helped the brand create a unique and lasting space in Indian households, redefining celebrations and everyday moments.

The session also highlighted other campaigns that have effectively drawn on cultural insights to deliver brand benefits.

Examples included CEAT’s safety messaging and Fevicol’s humorous yet culturally attuned storytelling—both of which have elevated brand recall and emotional connection.

Narayan emphasised building “brand love” goes beyond product features—it requires embedding the brand into the cultural fabric. The simple idea of tea as a symbol of Indian hospitality, for instance, has been creatively leveraged by various brands to emphasise togetherness and familiarity, making the brand experience more relatable and heartfelt. He also stressed the importance of tailoring communication to regional sensibilities. With India’s rich linguistic and cultural diversity, regional customisation in branding is not just effective—it is essential.

The masterclass shed light on how the convergence of cultural occasions and digital technologies opens new avenues for business growth. The “My Ad” campaign by Cadbury, featuring Shahrukh Khan, was presented as a model for hyper-personalised advertising that uses digital tools to reach audiences at a granular level, while still speaking to shared cultural moments.

Digital and social platforms, Naryanan noted, are rich with cultural cues that can be mined for more contextual and resonant storytelling. He pointed to the Eye Test Menu campaign for truckers, which not only personalised the messaging for a specific audience but also created tangible social impact—benefiting over 42,000 truckers so far.

Concluding the session, Narayan asserted culture remains a powerful lens through which brands can understand their audiences, personalise their offerings, and spark meaningful connections. The session offered a roadmap for brands seeking to not only grow in India but grow with India—by speaking the language of its people, their traditions, and their aspirations.