Dhaka: As many as six people died due to dengue in Bangladesh in the 24 hours leading up to Monday morning, raising the total number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the country to 269 in 2025.

During the same period, 983 people were admitted to hospitals with viral fever, increasing the total number of cases in Bangladesh to 66,423 in 2025. Four new fatalities were reported in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), and one each in Dhaka South City Corporation and Barishal Division, the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

Presently, 993 patients are undergoing treatment in Dhaka while 2,740 patients are receiving treatment at various hospitals in Bangladesh. Among this year's patients, 61.8 per cent were male while 38.2 per cent were female, according to the report. Among the total number of deaths reported due to dengue, 53.2 per cent were men while 46.8 per cent were women.

575 died of dengue in 2024

On October 9, Directorate General of health Services (DGHS) Director General Abu Jafor noted that the number of dengue cases in 2025 is higher than last year; however, the death rate is lower.

Speaking at a press briefing held over the ‘Typhoid Vaccination Campaign-2025’ at the Health Ministry, Abu Jafor said: "This year, the number of dengue infections is higher than last year, but the death rate in proportion to infections is lower," United News of Bangladesh reported.

He called breeding of mosquitoes and the destruction of their larvae important for preventing dengue. "People must use mosquito nets and take protective measures. These are mostly individual responsibilities. If we neglect these, it will be very difficult to eliminate dengue," he said.

Jafor said, "Our data shows that over 50 per cent of dengue deaths in hospitals are occurring on the very first day of admission. This suggests that patients are seeking care too. We are doing our best to ensure proper management in hospitals."

Abu Jafor called early diagnosis important and mentioned that dengue, if detected in the initial stage, can be treated at home with proper medical care. He called lack of awareness, negligence and delay in seeking medical care as the main reasons for the increasing dengue death rate.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates across the world, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) statement. Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue; however, early detection and access to proper medical care lower fatality rates of severe dengue. (IANS)