Kolkata: Bangladeshi smugglers continued their efforts to breach the international border with India in the districts of Malda and Murshidabad in West Bengal, for the second day running, on Saturday, forcing the Border Security Force (BSF) to open fire in self-defence, an official said.

The latest incident was reported by the 119 Battalion of the BSF from the Nawada Border Outpost in Malda.

"This happened around 2.10 a.m. on Saturday. The BSF jawan on duty spotted 15-20 Bangladeshi nationals in Indian territory. They were rapidly moving towards the border fence (150 metres from the zero line). There was also some movement on the other side of the barbed wire fence. After alerting his colleagues, the jawan rushed forward and ordered the Bangladeshis to get back beyond the zero line.

"This had no effect on the smugglers who focussed their high-beam torch on the face of the jawan to disorient him. Some of them even moved towards him in an aggressive manner. This was when the jawan fired two blanks from his service rifle," said N.K. Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, BSF, South Bengal Frontier.

According to him, the blanks failed to dissuade the criminals who proceeded to surround him with the intent to attack with sharp-edged weapons. By then, another BSF jawan had rushed to the spot.

Realising that his life was in danger, the first jawan fired two live rounds at the smugglers. This had the desired effect and they fled into the darkness, taking advantage of a mango orchard. Pandey said that any injury to a member of the group cannot be ruled out.

A search of the area led to the seizure of 572 bottles of banned cough syrup, a 'dau' (sharp-edged weapon) and a high-beam torch.

Similar attempts were made at the Harinathpur and Churiyantpur BOPs in Malda and the Nandanpur and Farjipara BOPs in Murshidabad.

At these locations, attempts were being made to smuggle out cattle and illegally cross the border into India.

Five cattle heads were seized along with drugs and other illegal items.

All of these were handed over to concerned authorities. At all these locations, the jawans had to use stun grenades, pump action guns and regular weapons to drive back the Bangladeshis. All firing incidents have been reported to the police.

"Such incidents are happening on a regular basis but our jawans are continuing to perform their duties and are ever vigilant. Regular flag meetings are held with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to address these issues but to no avail. This inaction on the part of the BGB has emboldened the criminals and illegal infiltrators. Nevertheless, BSF personnel remain steadfast in protecting the borders and ensuring the nation’s security under all circumstances," Pandey added.

