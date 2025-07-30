Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced an increase in the honorarium for ASHA and Mamta workers, a move aimed at bolstering health services in rural areas and acknowledging the vital role played by frontline health workers.

The incentive for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) has been raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, while Mamta workers -- tasked with supporting childbirth in government facilities -- will now receive Rs 600 per delivery, up from Rs 300.

Sharing the announcement on X, Nitish Kumar wrote in Hindi (loosely translated), "Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have worked extensively to improve health services. ASHA and Mamta workers have played a significant role in enhancing health services in rural areas."

"Keeping this in mind and honouring the important contribution of ASHA and Mamta workers in strengthening health services in rural areas, a decision has been made to increase their honorarium," he said.

"ASHA workers will now be provided with an incentive amount of Rs 3,000 instead of Rs 1,000. Similarly, Mamta workers will be provided with an incentive amount of Rs 600 per delivery instead of Rs 300, which will further boost their morale and strengthen health services in rural areas," the Chief Minister added.

This decision is the latest in a series of welfare initiatives by the Bihar government ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

On July 27, the Bihar government announced the formation of the Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission, aimed at ensuring the protection, welfare, and social upliftment of sanitation workers.

According to Nitish Kumar, the commission will provide suggestions to safeguard the rights of sanitation workers, advise the government on their welfare, and oversee the implementation of related schemes.

The Chief Minister said the commission would play a vital role in integrating marginalised communities engaged in sanitation work into the mainstream, thereby contributing to their social and economic development.

In another key move, the government recently declared a major hike in pensions under the Bihar Patrakar Samman Pension Scheme.

The monthly pension for eligible journalists has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000. Additionally, if a journalist passes away, the dependent spouse will now receive Rs 10,000 per month, up from Rs 3,000, for life. (IANS)