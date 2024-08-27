New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday appointed Satish Kumar to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Satish Kumar, Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO),” a government order said.

It added that the posting in Railway Board in the Apex Scale (Pay Level - 17 as per the 7th CPC) for a period w.e.f. the date of assumption of charge on or after September 1 till the date of his superannuation and his re-employment on the contract basis w.e.f. 01.01.2025 till 31.08.2025, on usual terms and conditions, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Meanwhile, the government also approved the change in names of eight stations in the Lucknow Division of Northern Railway, with immediate effect. Kasimpur Halt (KCJ) will now be called Jais City (JAIC); Jais (JAIS) has been changed to Guru Goakhnath Dham (GUGD); Mishrauli (MFL) will now be called Maa Kalikhan Dham (MKDM); Bani (BANI) will now be called Swami Paramhans (SWPS); Nihalgarh (NHH) is changed Maharaja Bijli Pasi (MBLP); Akbar Ganj (AKJ) will now be called Maa Ahorwa Bhawani Dham (MABM); Warisganj Halt (WGJ) changed to Amar Shahid Bhale Sultan (ASBS); and Fursatganj (FTG) will now be called as Tapeshwarnath Dham (THWM).

The order said that the numerical codes of the railway stations appearing in the “Alphabetical List of Railway Stations in India” issued by IRCA, New Delhi, will remain unchanged. “Necessary correction to this modification for change in names and alphabetical code" will be issued by the secretary general/IRCA New Delhi,” reads the government order.

(IANS)