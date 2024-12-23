Mumbai: A new fraud in Chhattisgarh involving actress Sunny Leone has come to light. A person has been enjoying the benefits of the state’s welfare scheme Mahtari Vandan Yojana using the actress name to get the Rs 1000 per month from the state government.

As per media reports, the fraud was uncovered in Talur village, located in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. A man used Sunny’s name to receive the amount as the scheme only transfers the money to married women. A case has been filed against the man behind the fraud named Virendra Joshi, reportedly. The man also used the name of adult film actor Johnny Sins.

The scheme was introduced by the BJP government. The fraud related to the scheme came to the light after an RTI filing which led to the scanning of the Mahatari Vandan Yojana website thereby filtering out details of a beneficiary registered with the name Sunny Leone and her husband mentioned as Johnny Sins.

To become a beneficiary of the scheme, the documents from the fraudster were received at the Anganwadi level in the Bastar district. The file was “verified” by Anganwadi and another supervisor. It also stated that the person has received the beneficiary amount for ten months from March to December.

In a social media post, the state Congress president Deepak Baij accused the BJP of favouring their supporters through the scheme. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Mahtari Vandan money is going to BJP’s favourites in the name of Sunny Leone”. Sunny Leone is yet to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Sunny, who last hosted the dating reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla X5', renewed her wedding vows with her husband Daniel Weber after 13 years of their marriage. The couple renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in the Maldives on October 31, and was joined by their children Nisha, Noah, and Asher. A source close to the couple had shared that the couple had wanted to renew their vows for quite some time but waited until their children were old enough to understand the significance of the occasion. (IANS)