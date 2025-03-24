New Delhi: The Centre successfully auctioned 12 coal mines across five states, including Odisha. Per a statement issued today by the Ministry of Coal, the mines consist of eight fully explored and four partially explored sites.

The mines are located in Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The newly auctioned mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of ₹3,330 crore (excluding the partially explored mines) and attract an estimated capital investment of ₹2,319 crore. Furthermore, these mines are projected to create 20,902 employment opportunities, making a significant contribution to economic development in coal-bearing regions.

Together, the 12 mines hold a geological reserve of approximately 5,759.23 million tonnes, with a cumulative peak-rated capacity of 15.46 million tonnes per annum, excluding the partially explored mines.

The auctions saw strong competition, achieving an impressive average revenue share of 36.27%. This reflects the sustained interest from industries in India’s coal sector and the Ministry’s commitment to maintaining a stable, transparent policy framework.

The Ministry of Coal launched the 11th round of coal mine auctions for commercial mining on December 5, 2024, marking a major milestone in India’s drive towards self-reliance in the coal sector. In this round, a total of 12 coal mines were successfully auctioned.

Since the introduction of commercial coal mining in 2020, the Ministry has auctioned 125 coal mines with a combined production capacity of 273.06 million tonnes per year. Once operational, these mines will significantly boost domestic coal production and strengthen India’s energy security. The total revenue from these mines is expected to reach ₹38,767 crore, with capital investment of ₹40,960 crore, and create around 469,170 jobs.

Production from commercial coal mines has surged by over 78% from 12.55 million tonnes in FY 23-24 to 22.35 million tonnes in FY 24-25, the statement added. (With Agency Inputs)