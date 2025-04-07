New Delhi: The Central Government has increased the price of cooking gas cylinders by ₹50 across the country.

Announcing the decision, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, stated the price for beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has been revised from ₹500 to ₹550. For other consumers, the cost of a standard LPG cylinder has been raised from ₹803 to ₹853.

The Minister also noted the Government will review cooking gas prices every two to three weeks.

On April 1, in a relief to people, oil marketing companies had reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was cut by ₹41. In the national capital, Delhi, the revised retail selling price now stands at ₹1,762 per cylinder. The price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders had remained unchanged since August 2024.

Earlier in the day, the Centre has also raised the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per litre. However, Puri has ruled out any impact on retail fuel prices, stating the increase in excise duty will not be passed on to consumers.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has confirmed that Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Oil Marketing Companies have assured the Ministry of Finance that the excise duty hike will not affect retail fuel prices.

Meanwhile, in global markets, oil prices witnessed a sharp decline amid continued uncertainty. Saudi Arabia announced its steepest price cut on crude oil in years, contributing to the drop. Brent crude fell 2.67% to $63.82 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped 2.69% to $60.31.