Mumbai: During the breakout session “The Business of Influence: Creators Shaping Global Culture” at WAVES 2025, a vibrant tapestry threaded with authenticity, curiosity, and community unfolded.

Moderated by Gautam Anand, Vice President, YouTube APAC, the session brought together four extraordinary creators whose journeys, rooted in passion and purpose, quietly transformed corners of the digital world.

Gautam Anand began by echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision from the inaugural ceremony of a billion voices rising from India. He called creators the very heart of YouTube, beating with diversity and depth, capable of shaping narratives that ripple across borders.

The session opened with a moment that stunned the audience, Japanese creator Mayo Murasaki, of the popular channel Mayo Japan, began speaking fluently in Hindi. Her studies in Hindi, combined with a year spent in India, fueled her transition from corporate life to YouTube. She recounted how creating content about India for a Japanese audience has become both a joy and a responsibility. “I never speak negatively about other countries,” she said. “And I do my research well. I try to show India in its full depth, not just the postcard version often seen abroad.”

Culinary artist and YouTube sensation Chef Ranveer Brar spoke of the ‘moment of truth’ in cooking, an emotional chord that resonates with his audience. “I want people to find their Sunday in cooking,” he said, adding that, for him, authenticity comes before any brand collaboration. “Relationship first, transaction second. That’s my motto.”

Akash Jadhav, the face behind ‘Indian Farmer’, spoke with conviction about making agriculture accessible and sustainable. His channel offers practical tips on irrigation and farming. “Farming is something we love, rooted in the soil. We do it for our own people,” he said. His goal is simple: clean food on the table and prosperity for farmers.

Jeetendra Advani, of ‘Chess Talk,’ described how chess is making a quiet comeback in Indian homes. “Children, parents, grandparents, everyone is picking up the board again,” he smiled. His teaching style blends simplicity with fun, borrowing from cricket and culture to make the game more relatable. “I keep it light and love-filled,” he said.

The conversation wove in themes of global audience engagement, with creators sharing how their work transcends language and geography. Akash Jadhav revealed a significant part of his audience is outside India, despite the content being in Hindi—proof, he said, that “food connects us all.” Jeetendra added, “Love for chess is global".

The dialogue turned reflective when Gautam Anand asked how creators maintain authenticity while collaborating with brands. “I always start by saying no,” Brar replied. “Only if the brand truly aligns with my values do I proceed.”

AI, too, entered the chat. Mayo Murasaki said that while AI can assist with ideation, sometimes AI can be scary too.

Others like Ranveer Brar, Jeetendra and Akash Jadhav spoke of experimenting with AI subtitling and creative tools, while still placing human connection at the core of their work.

When asked for advice to aspiring creators in the room, the responses were soulful. “Don’t chase algorithms, chase your dreams,” said Ranveer Brar. “Be consistent, authentic, and think beyond content,” Akash Jadhav urged. “Start with what you love,” Jeetendra echoed. Mayo Murasaki added warmly, “If you’re true to yourself, everything else will follow.”

As the session drew to a close, Gautam Anand thanked the speakers and the audience, their collective energy a reminder that influence, real influence isn’t about virality. It’s about voice. About heart. And about shaping the world, one honest story at a time.