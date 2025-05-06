New Delhi: The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG-2025, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), were declared today.

Candidates can access and download their scorecards by entering their application number and date of birth on the official NTA websites: www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.

The CUET (PG)-2025 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on March 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 30, and April 1. The final answer keys have already been uploaded on the CUET (PG) 2025 portal.

For the 2025–26 academic session, a total of 6,54,019 candidates registered for the examination. 191 universities participated in CUET (PG) 2025, including: 41 Central Universities, 41 State Government Universities, 15 Government Institutions and 94 Private and Deemed Universities.

The question paper was available in English and Hindi, except for 41 language papers, MTech/Higher Sciences, Acharya papers, and Hindi Studies, which followed specific linguistic guidelines.

Since 2022, the NTA has been entrusted by the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct CUET for admissions into postgraduate programs across Central Universities and other participating institutions.

CUET (PG) offers a single-window opportunity for students seeking admission into postgraduate courses in Central Universities and other affiliated institutions.