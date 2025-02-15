Thiruvananthapuram: Reacting to the deporting of Indian nationals from the U.S.,former diplomat and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, saying diplomacy does not mean saying everything in public.

“Diplomacy doesn’t mean to say everything in public. We can say things otherwise also. You do not know if the deporting of Indians issue was raised in any other manner. We will have to wait for the statement from the Ministry of External Affairs. Whatever has happened will be known to us through proper channels,” said the former diplomat after media persons pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not say anything when the Indian nationals were deported from the US.

Earlier, the Congress MP also praised PM Modi for getting an appointment with U.S. President Donal Trump and also praised Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government in Kerala, for which he (Tharoor) was criticised, including by his party members.

“This has been my practice to appreciate any good work done by any politician or the government. All know that I have appreciated the good work done by anyone. If the Centre and state do good, I appreciate it and when they don’t, I criticise them,” the Congress MP said.

On PM Modi’s meeting with President Trump, Tharoor said, “PM Modi’s meeting with President Trump is a credit for India. There are many leaders waiting to meet him (Trump). However, PM Modi only got the appointment with Trump because of our motherland India.”

Earlier, Kerala Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan criticised Tharoor for once again “drifting” from the party line.

On Friday, Tharoor allegedly applauded the Kerala government in an article which he wrote for an English newspaper. However, Tharoor clarified that he has not praised the government but a global report in the article.

“I did speak about the start-ups in Kerala but I quoted a global report and not a CPI-M report. Kerala is leading in the ease of doing business and that is based on a national ranking. Kerala has come up hugely in the past two years. In my article, I have clearly said for the good of people we should put aside politics. This is applicable to whoever sits in opposition because those who are in power today might be in the opposition tomorrow and then they should not play spoilsport. I have clearly mentioned in it,” the former diplomat said.

In his article, Tharoor highlighted that Kerala has implemented a new industrial policy focusing on knowledge-based industries, including AI, blockchain technology, and machine learning.

He wrote that under the state’s ‘Year of Enterprises’ initiative, over 2,90,000 MSMEs have been established, with significant investments and support for women and transgender entrepreneurs.

“I had been constrained to observe in the past that ‘God’s own country’ was the devil’s own playground for business. If that is no longer true, we all have reasons to celebrate,” wrote Tharoor.

However, Kerala LoP Satheesan said that he has no idea from where Tharoor got the figure which he has quoted in the article.

“I do not know from where Tharoor has got these figures about the growth of MSMEs in Kerala. Many of the Kerala diaspora who return from abroad open shops, bakeries, and small ventures, but how can such ventures be accounted into the MSME figures?” said LoP Satheesan.

Following his praise for the Kerala government, Tharoor said that he is not the Congress spokesperson and has always expressed his views. “Whosoever wants to approach the high command of the party can do it,” he said.

