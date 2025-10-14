Kolkata: Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner Sunil Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday informed that only one person was involved in the physical sexual assault in the Durgapur gang-rape case.

Addressing a news conference, Commissioner Choudhary said, as per the technical and scientific evidence collected and the statement of the victim girl, the police have found that physical sexual assault has been committed by only one accused. “What is the involvement of all the other five is being investigated,” he said.

Commissioner Choudhary said that the role of the male friend of the victim, who is still being detained, is also being investigated.

"The friend of the victim girl who was also present at the place of occurrence, a part of these five accused persons.... his role is also not beyond doubt. We are also investigating his role. We have examined him several times," said the officer.

Last Friday, the second-year medical student from Odisha was gang-raped by five persons in a forest area outside a private medical college and hospital in West Burdwan district's Durgapur.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, the police have arrested all five accused persons in the case. They are currently in police custody. In addition, a male friend of the victim was also detained.

On Tuesday, the police arrested the accused persons and the male friend of the victim in the forest area for the reconstruction of the crime scene.

Commissioner Choudhary further informed that after the incident, the police had registered an FIR and immediately started an investigation.

“Till now, we have arrested five accused persons whose presence has been established at the place of occurrence on the day of the crime. We have also recovered a mobile phone which was snatched by the accused persons.

“All the important parts in the investigation, including reconstruction of the scene of crime, gathering technical and scientific evidence, visit of FSL for collection of evidence, seizure of wearing apparel, and medico-legal examination of accused persons, have been done. The reports are still awaited,” he said.

The officer also informed that the statement of the victim has been recorded today under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“Investigation is still in progress. We will let you know as and when the facts are available,” he added. (IANS)