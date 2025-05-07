New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to the foreign ministers of Japan, Qatar, Spain, France and Germany, discussing India's strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps earlier in the day.

EAM Jaishankar's conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi lasted for approximately 15 minutes during which he appreciated Japan's strong condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 innocent civilians were gunned down by four terrorists, two of them belonging to Pakistan.

"Iwaya extended his sincere condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Kashmir and expressed his deepest sympathy to those who were injured in the attack,” the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Iwaya stated that Japan is deeply concerned that the recent series of events could lead to further reprisals and escalate into a full-scale military conflict and urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue for the peace and stability in South Asia. In response, Minister Jaishankar explained India's position on the situation," the statement added.

The conversation took place after the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', targetting nine high-value terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the dastardly April 22 terror attack.

EAM Jaishankar also spoke to the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani over phone, discussing India's stance in the fight against cross-border terrorism.

"Good to speak to PM and FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani of Qatar. Discussed India's targetted and measured response to deter cross-border terrorism," EAM posted on X.

India's firm and measured response to cross-border terrorism was also discussed during the phone call between EAM Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of Spain Jose Manuel Albares.

Earlier, EAM also held a joint telephonic conversation with the Foreign Ministers of France and Germany, discussing the zero tolerance approach for terrorism while acknowledging the support of both countries following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Had a joint telecon with Foreign Minister of France Jean-Noel Barrot and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul of Germany. Appreciated their solidarity and support in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Discussed ensuring zero tolerance for terrorism," the EAM posted on X.

The tri-services 'Operation Sindoor' conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy was launched in the early hours of Wednesday. It targetted infrastructure linked to terror groups responsible for the April 22 terror attack.

The Indian government on Wednesday said that India has exercised its right to respond to dastardly acts of terror emanating from the neighbouring nation.

Addressing the media, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, said that India's response to Pahalgam attacks was measured, calibrated and non-escalatory.

Real-time surveillance and post-strike assessments confirmed the destruction of the intended targets as 'Operation Sindoor' marked one of India's most assertive cross-border military responses since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

