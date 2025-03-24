Sahibganj: A mysterious disease with symptoms resembling cerebral malaria has claimed the lives of five children in Nagarbhitha village of Mandar block in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, officials said.

Over the past 12 days, the disease has left 12 others seriously ill, prompting swift action from the district administration and health authorities.

Following reports of the outbreak, a medical team from the health department reached the village on Monday and established a temporary health camp.

Officials distributed medicines to affected families and collected blood and other samples, which have been sent to Dumka for testing to confirm the exact cause of the illness.

Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner Hemant Sati has instructed the Civil Surgeon to ensure proper medical care for those affected and to closely monitor the situation. The Health Department has also been directed to conduct a thorough survey of the village and nearby areas to prevent the disease from spreading further.

The first fatality occurred on March 12, when Jeeta Pahariya, the two-year-old son of Chandu Pahariya, succumbed to a high fever and persistent vomiting. His family, like many others in the remote village, initially relied on traditional herbal treatments.

All five children who died belonged to the Pahariya community, a primitive tribal group recognised as one of Jharkhand’s most vulnerable populations.

The crisis came to light when the village Pradhan (head) alerted local leaders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Sunday. They, in turn, informed the district administration and the Health Department, which then mobilised medical resources.

So far, 12 people from the village, including Ruti Pahariya, Dinesh Pahariya, Run Pahariya, Meena Pahariya, Johnny Pahariya, Daniyal Pahariya, Manoj Pahariya, Gulabi Pahariya, Pati Pahariya, and Chuni Paharin, have shown similar symptoms and are receiving medical care. Blood samples from over 30 villagers have been collected for further examination.

In response to the outbreak, Deputy Commissioner Sati has ordered the Health Department to intensify health surveillance in Nagarbhitha and surrounding villages. Medical teams will remain stationed in the village to provide care and monitor new cases. (IANS)