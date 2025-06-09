Mumbai: At least five persons died and several others were injured after falling from a moving local train near the Mumbra railway station close to Mumbai.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) confirmed ten passengers travelling from Kasara to CSMT fell from the train.

An eyewitness said, ”Due to the huge crowd in the local, some passengers were hanging from the doors of the coach. At the same time, the Pushpak Express going to Lucknow was passing alongside the local. The passengers standing at the door of the local fell down after being hit by the Pushpak Express.”

Seeing the passengers falling from the train, some passengers informed the RPF about the incident. After that, the injured passengers were taken to a hospital in Kalwa.

A Diwa resident said, “They came to know about the accident after some videos surfaced on social media. In these videos, passengers were seen falling from the local train. These passengers were lifted from the track and brought to the platform. They had suffered serious injuries and their clothes were torn."

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the incident is unfortunate, adding that there is an urgent need to seriously look into the security of passengers travelling from the Mumbai suburban trains. He hoped that the railway administration would soon pay attention to this and take the necessary steps

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said the administration should find out the reason behind this accident. "It appears that the incident happened due to the crowd. Did anyone push the passengers? It is necessary to get information about this.”

NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule offered her condolences and urged the railway administration to do a proper crowd management to avoid further damage.

“There was no ambulance outside the railway station when the accident happened. The condition of the Mumbai local trains is very bad. Passengers are still not getting good facilities. There is a huge crowd in the local trains, people stand outside the doors and travel. When the train is late, the crowd increases greatly at the railway stations. At this time, many people risk their lives to board the local trains,” said NCP(SP) leader Vidya Chavan, who held the railway administration responsible for the accident.

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “This tragic accident is a grim reminder of the complete insensitivity of the Maharashtra government towards chronic overcrowding and safety challenges on Mumbai Suburban Rail network.” (With Agency Input)