Chennai: Five workers were killed and one remained trapped after a massive rockslide at a stone quarry in Mallakottai near Singampunari in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred following a controlled blast at the site, police said. The quarry workers were engaged in routine operations when the explosion triggered a sudden rockslide, burying six of them under large boulders and debris. While two victims died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries while being transported to a hospital in Madurai. The fifth victim, admitted to a private hospital in Madurai, died during treatment.

The deceased were identified as M. Muruganandam (49) from Odaipatti; M. Arumugam (53) and M. Andichammy (50) from Keelavazhavu in Madurai; C. Ganesan (49) from Kuzhicheevalpatti; and K. Michael (47) from Thoothukudi district.

Rescue personnel said one worker, identified as B. Arshit (28), a migrant labourer from Odisha, is still trapped under the debris.

Efforts are underway to locate and extract him safely. Fire and rescue services have been deployed at the site, and a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is expected to join the rescue efforts to expedite operations.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periakaruppan visited the accident site on Tuesday and reviewed the ongoing operations. He told reporters that initial rescue efforts were delayed as other workers at the quarry fled the scene in panic following the explosion.

Minister Periakaruppan also noted that the region had experienced heavy rainfall over the past two days, which likely weakened the rock formations. The explosion, he said, might have further destabilised the area, causing the rockslide.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Officials are also assessing whether safety protocols were adequately followed at the quarry site. The state government is expected to announce compensation for the families of the deceased after the full assessment of the incident.

The tragedy has sparked concerns over the safety measures in place at quarry sites across the region, particularly in areas prone to landslides and heavy rainfall. (IANS)