Amaravati: Six persons, including five students of a medical college, were killed when a car in which the medicos were travelling went out of control in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on the Mumbai National Highway near Potireddypalem in Kovur mandal.

The car flipped many times before crashing into a house as the person at the wheel lost control of the vehicle. A person residing in the house died on the spot. He was identified as Venkata Ramanaiah, 50.

Six medical students travelling in the car were critically injured. They were shifted to a private hospital in Nellore, where five of them succumbed.

The deceased were identified as Jeevan Chandra Reddy (Nellore), Naresh Naik (Anantapur), Abhishek Raj (Anantapur), Abhishashi Purshottam (Tiruati) and Yagnesh (Prakasam). Another student, Navneet Shankar (Kadapa), is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable.

All the youth were MBBS second-year students at Narayana Medical College in Nellore.

The accident occurred when the medicos were returning after attending the engagement of their friend’s sister in Buchhireddypalem.

The car ran amok near a petrol bunk and rammed into a roadside house. Locals alerted the police and the 108 ambulance service. The injured students were shifted to a private hospital in Nellore by an ambulance.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed grief over the accident. He conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and assured them that the government would extend all support to them.

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and grief over the accident.

In a statement, he called the loss of young, promising lives "heartbreaking” and urged stringent road safety measures.

“This tragedy shows the urgent need for accountability and prevention,” he said and extended condolences to the bereaved families. (IANS)