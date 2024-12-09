Dhaka: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri wrapped up his one-day visit to Dhaka on Monday after calling on Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, during which he conveyed India's concerns, especially those related to the safety and welfare of minorities in the neighbouring country.

Earlier in the day, the top Indian diplomat met with Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain and also held Foreign Office Consultations with the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Jashim Uddin.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that, during these meetings, Foreign Secretary Misri highlighted India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh while reiterating New Delhi's willingness to build a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh, based on mutual trust and respect and mutual sensitivity to each other’s concerns and interests.

"Foreign Secretary emphasised that people are the main stakeholders in India-Bangladesh relations, and noted that India's development cooperation and multifaceted engagements with Bangladesh, including in the areas of connectivity, trade, power, energy and capacity building, are all geared towards the benefit of the people of Bangladesh," read a statement issued by the MEA after the conclusion of Misri's visit.

"Foreign Secretary also discussed certain recent developments and issues and conveyed India's concerns, especially those related to the safety and welfare of minorities. He also raised some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious and diplomatic properties," it added.

During the Foreign Office Consultations, that lasted for nearly two hours according to the local media reports, both sides held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues covering political and security matters, border management, trade, commerce and connectivity, cooperation in water, power and energy sectors, development cooperation, consular, cultural and people-to-people ties.

They also exchanged views on sub-regional, regional and multilateral issues, and agreed to enhance consultations and cooperation to advance regional integration, including under the BIMSTEC framework.

"Foreign Secretary's visit will help in sustaining bilateral engagement between India and Bangladesh with a view to addressing concerns as well as advancing the substantive issues in the relationship," the MEA emphasised.

During his visit, the Indian Foreign Secretary highlighted that India desires positive, constructive and mutually beneficial ties with Bangladesh.

"This is reflected on a daily basis in the development projects that have been executed on the ground in Bangladesh and that continue to be developed. It is also reflected in the mutually beneficial engagement we have on a whole set of issues ranging from trade, commerce, connectivity, power, water and energy, development cooperation, consular cooperation, and cultural cooperation. There is no reason why this mutually beneficial cooperation should not continue to deliver in the interest of both our peoples. And, to that end, therefore, I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the Interim Government of Bangladesh," Misri told reporters in Dhaka after meeting Hossain.

He spotlighted that, since the political changes in Bangladesh in August this year, there has been contact between the leaderships of the two countries besides other high-level engagements.

"Our Prime Minister was the first world leader to greet the Chief Adviser on his assumption of office. The two of them had a very cordial telephone conversation thereafter and the Chief Adviser also accepted the Prime Minister’s invitation to speak at the Third Voice of Global South Summit that was held in August this year," said Misri.

He also reminded Bangldeshi media that External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and Touhid Hossain had met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September -- the first high-level engagement between the two countries after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster in August 2024.

"My visit follows those interactions and is the first Foreign Secretary level structured engagement between the two sides following those developments. Today’s discussions have given both of us the opportunity to take stock of our relations and I appreciate the opportunity today to have a frank, candid, and constructive exchange of views with all my interlocutors," he said.

