Bhubaneswar/Bengaluru: Former JD(S) MP and grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life sentence, has been assigned the role of a library clerk at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

Prison officials told a news agency that Revanna completed his first day of work today. As per prison regulations, inmates serving life terms are required to undertake some form of labour. Based on an inmate’s skills and willingness, suitable work is allotted.

Revanna’s duties include issuing books to fellow inmates and maintaining library records. For his work, he will receive ₹522 per day as remuneration, officials added.

Last month, the Special Court for MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru sentenced Revanna to life imprisonment till death and imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh in connection with a rape case and circulation of obscene videos involving a 47-year-old woman.

The court convicted him under multiple provisions, including IPC Section 376(2)(N) for repeated rape and 376(2)(K) for committing rape while being in a position of dominance. He was also found guilty under Sections 354(B), 354(C), and IT Act 66(E) for offences including assault with intent to disrobe, voyeurism, and violation of privacy.

Out of the ₹10 lakh fine, the court directed ₹7 lakh to be paid as compensation to the victim. The conviction followed examination of 26 pieces of evidence, including testimonies and digital material.

The case stemmed from a complaint lodged by a domestic worker from K.R. Nagar. Revanna continues to face three other similar cases pending trial.