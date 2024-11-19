Coimbatore: Sadhguru, who launched the Save Soil Movement in 2022 to address the urgent soil crisis, attended the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. Despite medical recommendations against long travel, Sadhguru accepted the invitation, making a brief yet impactful trip to highlight the importance of soil revitalisation and climate change, exemplifying his relentless dedication to the cause.

Reflecting on the impact of the Save Soil Movement, Sadhguru shared on X, “After three years of relentless efforts by the #SaveSoil movement, a global climate conference is finally focused on “A Green World.” We hope Azerbaijan leads Central Asia and sets an example for the rest of the world by demonstrating how revitalizing agricultural soil is a key aspect of climate change mitigation. -Sg”

“As I've repeatedly said, every extra green leaf we add is one more little step towards climate mitigation. Green leaf means more and more soil should go under shade and once it is under shade and then there is green leaf, the organisms will grow…This shift from hydrocarbons or oil to soil is a very significant shift. This shift is path breaking, and it's very important for everyone to understand this is what is a game changer in the sense that 95 percent of life on this planet thrives on soil.”

In India, small and marginal farmers constitute about 86% of the total agricultural workforce, contributing nearly 50% of the total agricultural output. Batting for more accessible climate finance for farmers—especially small-scale farmers—Sadhguru said, “Right now, these hundreds of millions of farmers can only access 0.8 per cent of total climate finance. If these farmers are not financially supported to transition to sustainable practices, there are going to be global challenges with food security.” Climate finance refers to funding specifically aimed at supporting projects that tackle climate issues.

While recognising the importance of addressing fossil fuels in climate discussions, Sadhguru noted, “We are continuously talking about eliminating fossil fuels. Yes, it must happen. The shift needs to take place. But it is not going to happen just because we wish so. There have to be significant technological innovations. The world is not going to give up oil simply because you or I say it is not good. Substantive alternatives have to emerge.”

In a significant development, Save Soil has signed an MoU with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Ecology, committing to restoring land and addressing soil health challenges, including the degraded lands around the Aral Sea.

Speaking about the MoU, Praveena Sridhar, Chief Science Officer at Save Soil, said, “We are looking forward to the collaboration in solving the land degradation issues that are faced across the world, including the Aral Sea in Uzbekistan.”

“The solution that lies under our feet, that soil is the real solution compared to all other solutions we are chasing. If we work on the soil, it solves for climate, our food security, and it’s going to have a lasting impact on the generations to come.”

Earlier ahead of the conference, the Save Soil Movement shared policy recommendations with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). These recommendations bring attention to climate finance — funding specifically aimed at supporting projects that tackle climate issues — with a focus on agricultural soil regeneration. The recommendations have been endorsed by 78 prominent global organisations, marking a significant milestone in the Movement’s impact.

The Conscious Planet – Save Soil movement - aims to bring attention to the catastrophic soil degradation facing humanity, and initiate and support government policy change in all 193 nations to revitalize soil. In March 2022, Sadhguru undertook an arduous 100-day, 30,000-km journey as a lone motorcyclist across 27 nations, meeting government leaders, influencers, and the general public reaching 4 billion people. The movement has proposed a three-pronged strategy to revitalise agricultural soil. This includes: incentivising farmers to increase organic matter, making carbon credits accessible to them, and giving preference in the market to produce grown in soil with higher organic matter.

The Movement has already demonstrated significant success through initiatives like Cauvery Calling, which has helped over 2,29,000 farmers shift to tree-based agriculture, boosting their incomes by 3 to 8 times. Additionally, the Save Soil Movement has trained 27,000 farmers in regenerative farming practices.