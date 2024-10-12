Mehsana: At least seven people died in Gujarat’s Mehsana district in Kadi Taluka after a landslide occurred during the construction of a wall at a company in Jasalpur village.

The accident occurred at Steel Inox Stainless Company, where a portion of the wall collapsed unexpectedly, trapping several labourers under the debris. The authorities have initiated rescue operations while five ambulances are also assisting in the rescue efforts.

Eyewitnesses said that the workers were engaged in construction work at the site of a steel company when a sudden landslide occurred.

“Five ambulances are on the scene, and rescue operations are being carried out with the help of JCB machines. The bodies of the workers have been recovered, and efforts are ongoing to rescue any remaining trapped individuals,” they informed.

Inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela of Kadi police station said that so far seven bodies have been recovered, and it is feared that three to four more labourers are still trapped. “Rescue operations are ongoing,” said Inspector Vaghela. An official said that the injured have been transferred to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. “The investigations into the cause of the collapse are ongoing,” he said. (IANS)